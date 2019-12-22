Hardcover fiction
1. “The Dutch House,’’ Ann Patchett, Harper
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
3. “The Giver of Stars,” Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
4. “The Water Dancer,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
5. “Turn Around Time: A Walking Poem for the Pacific Northwest,” David Guterson, Justin Gibbens (Illus.), Mountaineers Books
6. “The Starless Sea,” Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday
7. “The Testaments,” Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese
8. “Olive, Again,” Elizabeth Strout, Random House
9. “Deep River,” Karl Marlantes, Atlantic Monthly Press
10. “Circe,” Madeline Miller, Little Brown
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Body,” Bill Bryson, Doubleday
2. “A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith,” Timothy Egan, Viking
3. “One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder,” Brian Doyle, Little Brown
4. “Brilliant Maps for Curious Minds: 100 New Ways to See the World,” Ian Wright, The Experiment
5. “Talking to Strangers,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
6. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
7. “How To,” Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
8. “Blowout,” Rachel Maddow, Crown, $30
9. “Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse,” John Lithgow, Chronicle Prism
10. “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,” Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S