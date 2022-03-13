The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Anthony Doerr, Scribner
2. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
3. “The Paris Apartment,” Lucy Foley, Morrow
4. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles, Viking
5. “House of Sky and Breath,” Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
6. “Moon Witch, Spider King,” Marlon James, Riverhead Books
7. “The Sentence,” Louise Erdrich, Harper
8. “The Atlas Six,” Olivie Blake, Tor Books
9. “Violeta,” Isabel Allende, Ballantine
10. “Love & Saffron,” Kim Fay, Putnam
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown, Random House
2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
3. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
4. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. “How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question,” Michael Schur, Simon & Schuster
6. “Origin: A Genetic History of the Americas,” Jennifer Raff, Twelve
7. “Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals,” Oliver Burkeman, FSG
8. “Good Enough: 40ish Devotionals for a Life of Imperfection,” Kate Bowler, Jessica Richie, Convergent Books
9. “The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity,” David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
10. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books