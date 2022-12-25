The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
2. “A World of Curiosities,” Louise Penny, Minotaur
3. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
4. “The Passenger,” Cormac McCarthy, Knopf
5. “Stella Maris,” Cormac McCarthy, Knopf
6. “Horse,” Geraldine Brooks, Viking
7. “Babel,” R.F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
8. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King, Scribner
9. “A Psalm for the Wild-Built,” Becky Chambers, Tordotcom
10. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama, Crown
2. “Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files,” Deb Perelman, Knopf
3. “A Book of Days,” Patti Smith, Random House
4. “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us,” Ed Yong, Random House
5. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
6. “Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals,” Melissa Clark, Clarkson Potter
7. “The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human,” Siddhartha Mukherjee, Scribner
8. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
9. “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions,” Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
10. “The Philosophy of Modern Song,” Bob Dylan, Simon & Schuster
