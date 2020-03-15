The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and IndieBound.
Hardcover fiction
1. “House of Earth and Blood,” Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
3. “Weather,” Jenny Offill, Knopf
4. “The Night Watchman,” Louise Erdrich, Harper
5. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
6. “A Long Petal of the Sea,” Isabel Allende, Ballantine
7. “Apeirogon,” Colum McCann, Random House
8. “American Dirt,” Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
9. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
10. “Deacon King Kong,” James McBride, Riverhead Books
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
3. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
4. “One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder,” Brian Doyle, Little Brown
5. “Talking to Strangers,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
6. “Tightrope,” Nicholas D. Kristof, Sheryl WuDunn, Knopf
7. “Strange Planet,”Nathan W. Pyle, Morrow Gift
8. “The Body,” Bill Bryson, Doubleday
9. “You Were Born for This: Astrology for Radical Self-Acceptance,” Chani Nicholas, HarperOne
10. “The Book of Delights,” Ross Gay, Algonquin Books