The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, Ballantine
2. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
3. “The Hill We Climb,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
4. “Malibu Rising,” Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
5. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
6. “Legends of the North Cascades,” Jonathan Evison, Algonquin Books
7. “While Justice Sleeps,” Stacey Abrams, Doubleday
8. “The Other Black Girl,” Zakiya Dalila Harris, Atria
9. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
10. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Anthropocene Reviewed,” John Green, Dutton
2. “Finding the Mother Tree,” Suzanne Simard, Knopf
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
4. “Somebody’s Daughter,” Ashley C. Ford, Flatiron Books: An Oprah Book
5. “The Bomber Mafia,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown
6. “World Travel,” Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
7. “Facing the Mountain,” Daniel James Brown, Viking
8. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
9. “Crying in H Mart,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
10. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press