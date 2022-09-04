The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
Hardcover fiction
1. “Horse,” Geraldine Brooks, Viking
2. “Babel,” R. F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
3. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
4. “Sea of Tranquility,” Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
5. “The Many Daughters of Afong Moy,” Jamie Ford, Atria
6. “When Women Were Dragons,” Kelly Barnhill, Doubleday
7. “A Psalm for the Wild-Built,” Becky Chambers, Tordotcom
8. “All Good People Here,” Ashley Flowers, Bantam
9. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
10. “Soul Taken,” Patricia Briggs, Ace
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Happy-Go-Lucky,” David Sedaris, Little, Brown
2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
3. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown, Random House
4. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery
5. “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us,” Ed Yong, Random House
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
7. “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques,” J. Kenji López-Alt, Norton
8. “Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure,” Rinker Buck, Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster
9. “Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe,” David Maraniss, Simon & Schuster
10. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals,” Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
