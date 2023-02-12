The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
Hardcover fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
2. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
3. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
4. “Horse,” Geraldine Brooks, Viking
5. “How to Sell a Haunted House,” Grady Hendrix, Berkley
6. “A Psalm for the Wild-Built,” Becky Chambers, Tordotcom
7. “Babel,” R. F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
8. “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
9. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King, Scribner
10. “A World of Curiosities,” Louise Penny, Minotaur
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Spare,” Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Random House
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
3. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
4. “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us,” Ed Yong, Random House
5. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery
6. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama, Crown
7. “Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files,” Deb Perelman, Knopf
8. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
9. “Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals,” Melissa Clark, Clarkson Potter
10. “The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture,” Gabor Maté, M.D., Daniel Maté, Avery
