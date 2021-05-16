The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, Ballantine
2. “The Hill We Climb,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
3. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
4. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
5. “Great Circle,” Maggie Shipstead, Knopf
6. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
7. “Whereabouts,” Jhumpa Lahiri, Knopf
8. “Sooley,” John Grisham, Doubleday
9. “The Consequences of Fear,” Jacqueline Winspear, Harper
10. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story,” Michael Lewis, Norton
2. “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest,” Suzanne Simard, Knopf
3. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
4. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. “Persist,” Elizabeth Warren, Metropolitan Books
6. “Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile, Crown
7. “Crying in H Mart,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
8. “The Bomber Mafia,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown
9. “Rooted: Life at the Crossroads of Science, Nature, and Spirit,” Lyanda Lynn Haupt, Little, Brown Spark
10. “Dusk, Night, Dawn,” Anne Lamott, Riverhead Books