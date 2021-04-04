The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Consequences of Fear,” Jacqueline Winspear, Harper
2. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
3. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
4. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
5. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
6. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
7. “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman, Atria
8. “Hamnet,” Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
9. “The Paris Library,” Janet Skeslien Charles, Atria
10. “We Begin at the End,” Chris Whitaker, Holt
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
2. “The Code Breaker,” Walter Isaacson, S&S
3. “Dusk, Night, Dawn,” Anne Lamott, Riverhead Books
4. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
5. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
6. “The Sum of Us,” Heather McGhee, One World
7. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster,” Bill Gates, Knopf
8. “Breath,” James Nestor, Riverhead Books
9. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” David Allen Sibley, Knopf
10. “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain,” George Saunders, Random House