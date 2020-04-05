The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and IndieBound.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Night Watchman,” Louise Erdrich, Harper
2. “The Glass Hotel,” Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
3. “The City We Became,” N.K. Jemisin, Orbit
4. “The Mirror & the Light,” Hilary Mantel, Holt
5. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
6. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
7. “American Dirt,” Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
8. “A Long Petal of the Sea,” Isabel Allende, Ballantine
9. “Writers & Lovers,” Lily King, Grove Press
10. “Offerings,” Michael ByungJu Kim, Arcade
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
2. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown
3. “This Is Chance!: The Shaking of an All-American City, A Voice That Held It Together,” Jon Mooallem, Random House
4. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
5. “Save Yourself,” Cameron Esposito, Grand Central
6. “House Lessons: Renovating a Life,” Erica Bauermeister, Sasquatch Books
7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
8. “Why We’re Polarized,” Ezra Klein, Avid Reader Press/S&S
9. “One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder,” Brian Doyle, Little Brown
10. “A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith,” Timothy Egan, Viking