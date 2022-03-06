The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Anthony Doerr, Scribner
3. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles, Viking
4. “Violeta,” Isabel Allende, Ballantine
5. “Moon Witch, Spider King,” Marlon James, Riverhead Books
6. “House of Sky and Breath,” Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
7. “The Paris Apartment,” Lucy Foley, Morrow
8. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
9. “Devil House,” John Darnielle, MCD
10. “The Swimmers,” Julie Otsuka, Knopf
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown, Random House
2. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
4. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
5. “How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question,” Michael Schur, Simon & Schuster
6. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
7. “The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity,” David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
8. “The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times,” Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson, Celadon Books
9. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery
10. “The Nineties: A Book,” Chuck Klosterman, Penguin Press