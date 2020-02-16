The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and IndieBound
Hardcover fiction
1. “American Dirt,” Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
3. “A Long Petal of the Sea,” Isabel Allende, Ballantine
4. “Deep River,” Karl Marlantes, Atlantic Monthly Press
5. “Such a Fun Age,” Kiley Reid, Putnam
6. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
7. “Exhalation: Stories,” Ted Chiang, Knopf
8. “The Starless Sea,” Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday
9. “Circe,” Madeline Miller, Little Brown
10. “The Water Dancer,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “A Very Stable Genius,” Philip Rucker, Carol Leonnig, Penguin Press
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
3. “A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith,” Timothy Egan, Viking
4. “One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder,” Brian Doyle, Little Brown
5. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
6. “The Blue Zones Kitchen,” Dan Buettner, National Geographic
7. “The Body,” Bill Bryson, Doubleday
8. “Strange Planet,” Nathan W. Pyle, Morrow Gift
9. “Tightrope,” Nicholas D. Kristof, Sheryl WuDunn, Knopf
10. “The Book of Delights: Essays,” Ross Gay, Algonquin Books