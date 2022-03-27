Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Run, Rose, Run,” James Patterson, Dolly Parton, Little, Brown
2. “The Paris Apartment,” Lucy Foley, Morrow
3. “The Kaiju Preservation Society,” John Scalzi, Tor Books
4. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Anthony Doerr, Scribner
5. “The Atlas Six,” Olivie Blake, Tor Books
6. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
7. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
8. “The Maid,” Nita Prose, Ballantine
9. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles, Viking
10. “Give Unto Others,” Donna Leon, Atlantic Monthly Press
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown, Random House
2. “Lessons From The Edge: A Memoir,” Marie Yovanovitch, Mariner Books
3. “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques,” J. Kenji López-Alt, Norton
4. “Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art,” James Nestor, Riverhead Books
5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
6. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
7. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
8. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
9. “Red Paint: The Ancestral Autobiography of a Coast Salish Punk,” Sasha LaPointe, Counterpoint
10. “The Bald Eagle: The Improbable Journey of America’s Bird,” Jack E. Davis, Liveright