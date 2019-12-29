The Pacific Northwest Independent Bestseller List is provided by Book Sense and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association, for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and Book Sense (www.booksense.com).
Hardcover fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
2. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
3. “The Starless Sea,” Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday
4. “The Water Dancer,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
5. “The Testaments,” Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese
6. “Turn Around Time: A Walking Poem for the Pacific Northwest,” David Guterson, Justin Gibbens (Illus.), Mountaineers Books
7. “Deep River,” Karl Marlantes, Atlantic Monthly Press
8. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
9. “Olive, Again,” Elizabeth Strout, Random House
10. “The Giver of Stars,” Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Body,” Bill Bryson, Doubleday
2. “Talking to Strangers,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
3. “The Little Winter Book of Gnomes,” Kirsten Sevig, Countryman Press
4. “A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith,” Timothy Egan, Viking
5. “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,” Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S
6. “How To,” Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
7. “Blowout,” Rachel Maddow, Crown
8. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
9. “One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder,” Brian Doyle, Little Brown
10. “Strange Planet,” Nathan W. Pyle, Morrow Gift