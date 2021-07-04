The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
2. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, Ballantine
3. “The Hill We Climb,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
4. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
5. “Malibu Rising,” Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
6. “While Justice Sleeps,” Stacey Abrams, Doubleday
7. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
8. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
9. “Legends of the North Cascades,” Jonathan Evison, Algonquin Books
10. “The Sweetness of Water,” Nathan Harris, Little, Brown
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Finding the Mother Tree,” Suzanne Simard, Knopf
2. “Crying in H Mart,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
3. “World Travel,” Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
4. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. “The Bomber Mafia,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown
6. “The Anthropocene Reviewed,” John Green, Dutton
7. “Facing the Mountain,” Daniel James Brown, Viking
8. “How the Word Is Passed,” Clint Smith, Little, Brown
9. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
10. “Homewaters: A Human and Natural History of Puget Sound,” David B. Williams, University of Washington Press