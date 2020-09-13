The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “All the Devils Are Here,” Louise Penny, Minotaur
2. “The Lying Life of Adults,” Elena Ferrante, Europa Editions
3. “Transcendent Kingdom,” Yaa Gyasi, Knopf
4. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
5. “Squeeze Me,” Carl Hiaasen, Knopf
6. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
7. “Luster,” Raven Leilani, FSG
8. “Mexican Gothic,” Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
9. “Hamnet,” Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
10. “Devolution,” Max Brooks, Del Rey
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
2. “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi, One World
3. “Too Much and Never Enough,” Mary L. Trump, Ph.D., S&S
4. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
5. “Between the World and Me,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
6. “Vesper Flights,” Helen MacDonald, Grove Press
7. “His Truth Is Marching On,” Jon Meacham, Random House
8. “Breath,” James Nestor, Riverhead Books
9. “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady,” Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Gallery Books
10. “Donald Trump v. The United States: Inside the Struggle to Stop a President,” Michael S. Schmidt, Random House