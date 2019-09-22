Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Independent Bestseller List is provided by Book Sense and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association, for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and Book Sense (www.booksense.com).
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Testaments,” Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
3. “The Institute,” Stephen King, Scribner
4. “A Better Man,” Louise Penny, Minotaur
5. “Gideon the Ninth,” Tamsyn Muir, Tor.com
6. “Turn Around Time: A Walking Poem for the Pacific Northwest,” David Guterson, Mountaineers Books
7. “The Nickel Boys,” Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
8. “The Girl Who Lived Twice,” David Lagercrantz, Knopf
9. “Circe,” Madeline Miller, Little Brown
10. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
2. “How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems,” Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
3. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
4. “Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs?: Big Questions from Tiny Mortals about Death,” Caitlin Doughty, Dianne Ruz (Illus.), Norton
5. “Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead,” Jim Mattis, Bing West, Random House
6. “The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir,” Samantha Power, Dey Street Books
7. “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi, One World
8. “Trick Mirror,” Jia Tolentino, Random House
9. “Everything Is Figureoutable,” Marie Forleo, Portfolio
10. “Three Women,” Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press/S&S