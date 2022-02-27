The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “House of Sky and Breath,” Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Anthony Doerr, Scribner
3. “Moon Witch, Spider King,” Marlon James, Riverhead Books
4. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles, Viking
5. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
6. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
7. “The Final Case,” David Guterson, Knopf
8. “Dawnshard,” Brandon Sanderson, Tor
9. “Violeta,” Isabel Allende, Ballantine
10. “Love & Saffron,” Kim Fay, Putnam
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown, Random House
2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
3. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
4. “Good Enough: 40ish Devotionals for a Life of Imperfection,” Kate Bowler, Jessica Richie, Convergent Books
5. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery
6. “PlantYou: 140+ Ridiculously Easy, Amazingly Delicious Plant-Based Oil-Free Recipes,” Carleigh Bodrug, Hachette Go
7. “How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question,” Michael Schur, Simon & Schuster
8. “Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention — and How to Think Deeply Again,” Johann Hari, Crown
9. “These Precious Days: Essays,” Ann Patchett, Harper
10. “The Nineties: A Book,” Chuck Klosterman, Penguin Press