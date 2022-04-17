The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Sea of Tranquility,” Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
2. “Time Is a Mother,” Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
3. “The Candy House,” Jennifer Egan, Scribner
4. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
5. “French Braid,” Anne Tyler, Knopf
6. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles, Viking
7. “A Sunlit Weapon,” Jacqueline Winspear, Harper
8. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Anthony Doerr, Scribner
9. “The Maid,” Nita Prose, Ballantine
10. “The Diamond Eye,” Kate Quinn, Morrow
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “ Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown, Random House
2. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals,” Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques,” J. Kenji López-Alt, Norton
5. “Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole,” Susan Cain, Crown
6. “Nowhere for Very Long: The Unexpected Road to an Unconventional Life,” Brianna Madia, HarperOne
7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
8. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
9. “Ten Steps to Nanette: A Memoir Situation,” Hannah Gadsby, Ballantine Books
10. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World