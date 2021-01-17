The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
2. “The Cold Millions,” Jess Walter, Harper
3. “Ready Player Two,” Ernest Cline, Ballantine
4. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
5. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
6. “The Prophets,” Robert Jones Jr., Putnam
7. “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman, Atria
8. “A Deadly Education,” Naomi Novik, Del Rey
9. “Mexican Gothic,” Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
10. “Outlawed,” Anna North, Bloomsbury Publishing
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
2. “A Promised Land,” Barack Obama, Crown
3. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
4. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
5. “Wintering,” Katherine May, Riverhead Books
6. “Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America,” Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press
7. “The Book of Delights,” Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
8. “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,” Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S
9. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
10. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” David Allen Sibley, Knopf