The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “To Paradise,” Hanya Yanagihara, Doubleday
2. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles, Viking
3. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
4. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Anthony Doerr, Scribner
5. “The Sentence,” Louise Erdrich, Harper
6. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
7. “Small World,” Jonathan Evison, Dutton
8. “The Final Case,” David Guterson, Knopf
9. “Something to Hide,” Elizabeth George, Viking
10. “The Maid,” Nita Prose, Ballantine
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown, Random House
2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
4. “Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy,” Jamie Raskin, Harper
5. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
6. “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest,” Suzanne Simard, Knopf
7. “The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity,” David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
8. “A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020),” David Sedaris, Little, Brown
9. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery
10. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press