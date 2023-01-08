The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
2. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
3. “A World of Curiosities,” Louise Penny, Minotaur
4. “Babel,” R.F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
5. “The Passenger,” Cormac McCarthy, Knopf
6. “A Psalm for the Wild-Built,” Becky Chambers, Tordotcom
7. “Stella Maris,” Cormac McCarthy, Knopf
8. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
9. “Our Missing Hearts,” Celeste Ng, Penguin Press
10. “Before the Coffee Gets Cold,” Toshikazu Kawaguchi, Hanover Square Press
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
2. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama, Crown
3. “Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files,” Deb Perelman, Knopf
4. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
5. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
7. “The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture,” Gabor Maté, M.D., Daniel Maté, Avery
8. “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us,” Ed Yong, Random House
9. “The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human,” Siddhartha Mukherjee, Scribner
10. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse: The Animated Story,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
