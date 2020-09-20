The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman, Atria
2. “All the Devils Are Here,” Louise Penny, Minotaur
3. “Squeeze Me,” Carl Hiaasen, Knopf
4. “Transcendent Kingdom,” Yaa Gyasi, Knopf
5. “The Lying Life of Adults,” Elena Ferrante, Europa Editions
6. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
7. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
8. “What Are You Going Through,” Sigrid Nunez, Riverhead Books
9. “Mexican Gothic,” Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
10. “One by One,” Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scout Press
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
2. “Disloyal: A Memoir,” Michael Cohen, Skyhorse
3. “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi, One World
4. “Too Much and Never Enough,” Mary L. Trump, Ph.D., S&S
5. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
6. “Just Us: An American Conversation,” Claudia Rankine, Graywolf Press
7. “Vesper Flights,” Helen MacDonald, Grove Press
8. “Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump,” Peter Strzok, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
9. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown
10. “His Truth Is Marching On,” Jon Meacham, Random House