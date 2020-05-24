Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and IndieBound.
Hardcover fiction
1. “If It Bleeds,” Stephen King, Scribner
2. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
4. “Shakespeare for Squirrels,” Christopher Moore, Morrow
5. “The Book of Longings,” Sue Monk Kidd, Viking
6. “American Dirt,” Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
7. “The Night Watchman,” Louise Erdrich, Harper
8. “The Glass Hotel,” Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
9. “The Nickel Boys,” Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
10. “The Mirror & the Light,” Hilary Mantel, Holt
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
2. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown
3. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” David Allen Sibley, Knopf
4. “Pelosi,” Molly Ball, Holt
5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
6. “Me and White Supremacy,” Layla Saad, Sourcebooks
7. “Flour Water Salt Yeast,” Ken Forkish, Ten Speed Press
8. “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi, One World
9. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
10. “Tightrope,” Nicholas D. Kristof, Sheryl WuDunn, Knopf