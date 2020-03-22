The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and IndieBound
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Mirror & the Light,” Hilary Mantel, Holt
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
3. “The Night Watchman,” Louise Erdrich, Harper
4. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
5. “American Dirt,” Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
6. “House of Earth and Blood,” Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury
7. “Deacon King Kong,” James McBride, Riverhead Books
8. “A Long Petal of the Sea,” Isabel Allende, Ballantine
9. “Weather,” Jenny Offill, Knopf
10. “Such a Fun Age,” Kiley Reid, Putnam
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
2. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
4. “Recollections of My Nonexistence: A Memoir,” Rebecca Solnit, Viking
5. “One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder,” Brian Doyle, Little Brown
6. “Talking to Strangers,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
7. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
8. “A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith,” Timothy Egan, Viking
9. “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,” Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S
10. “Nothing Fancy,” Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter