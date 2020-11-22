Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Cold Millions,” Jess Walter, Harper
2. “The Searcher,” Tana French, Viking
3. “The Law of Innocence,” Michael Connelly, Little, Brown
4. “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman, Atria
5. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
6. “A Time for Mercy,” John Grisham, Doubleday
7. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
8. “The Lost Spells,” Robert MacFarlane, Jackie Morris (Illus.), Anansi International
9. “Dearly: New Poems,” Margaret Atwood, Ecco
10. “The Kingdom: A Novel,” Jo Nesbo, Knopf
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
2. “The Best of Me,” David Sedaris, Little, Brown
3. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
4. “One Life,” Megan Rapinoe, Penguin Press
5. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey, Crown
6. “Solutions and Other Problems,” Allie Brosh, Gallery Books
7. “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man,” Emmanuel Acho, Flatiron Books
8. “Is This Anything?” Jerry Seinfeld, S&S
9. “Douglas Fir: The Story of the West’s Most Remarkable Tree,” Stephen Arno, Carl Fiedler, Zoe Keller (Illus.), Mountaineers Books
10. “The Answer Is ...,” Alex Trebek, S&S