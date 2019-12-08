The Pacific Northwest Independent Bestseller List is provided by Book Sense and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association, for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and Book Sense (www.booksense.com).
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Starless Sea,” Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday
2. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
4. “Olive, Again,” Elizabeth Strout, Random House
5. “The Testaments,” Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese
6. “The Water Dancer,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
7. “Turn Around Time: A Walking Poem for the Pacific Northwest,” David Guterson, Justin Gibbens (Illus.), Mountaineers Books
8. “The Giver of Stars,” Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
9. “Agent Running in the Field,” John le Carre, Viking
10. “Exhalation: Stories,” Ted Chiang, Knopf
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Body,” Bill Bryson, Doubleday
2. “A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith,” Timothy Egan, Viking
3. “A Warning,” Anonymous, Twelve
4. “Brilliant Maps for Curious Minds: 100 New Ways to See the World,” Ian Wright, The Experiment
5. “How To,” Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
6. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
7. “Blowout,” Rachel Maddow, Crown
8. “Crime in Progress: Inside the Steele Dossier and the Fusion GPS Investigation of Donald Trump,” Glenn Simpson, Peter Fritsch, Random House
9. “Talking to Strangers,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
10. “The Witches Are Coming,” Lindy West, Hachette Books