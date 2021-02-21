The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
2. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
3. “Hamnet,” Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
4. “The Paris Library,” Janet Skeslien Charles, Atria Books
5. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
6. “Ready Player Two,” Ernest Cline, Ballantine
7. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
8. “The Cold Millions,” Jess Walter, Harper
9. “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman, Atria
10. “The Ministry for the Future,” Kim Stanley Robinson, Orbit
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
2. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
3. “A Promised Land,” Barack Obama, Crown
4. “Keep Sharp,” Sanjay Gupta, M.D., S&S
5. “Four Hundred Souls,” Ibram X. Kendi, Keisha N. Blain (Eds.), One World
6. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
7. “Think Again,” Adam Grant, Viking
8. “Wintering,” Katherine May, Riverhead Books
9. “Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future,” Elizabeth Kolbert, Crown
10. “Let Me Tell You What I Mean,” Joan Didion, Knopf