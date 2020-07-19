The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and IndieBound.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
2. “A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor,” Hank Green, Dutton
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
4. “Such a Fun Age,” Kiley Reid, Putnam
5. “The Book of Longings,” Sue Monk Kidd, Viking
6. “A Burning,” Megha Majumdar, Knopf
7. “The Guest List,” Lucy Foley, Morrow
8. “Mexican Gothic,” Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
9. “American Dirt,” Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
10. “The Water Dancer,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi, One World
2. “The Room Where It Happened,” John Bolton, S&S
3. “Me and White Supremacy,” Layla Saad, Sourcebooks
4. “Between the World and Me,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
5. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
6. “I’m Still Here,” Austin Channing Brown, Convergent Books
7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
8. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown
9. “Begin Again,” Eddie S. Glaude, Crown
10. “Separated: Inside an American Tragedy,” Jacob Soboroff, Custom House