Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Madness of Crowds,” Louise Penny, Minotaur
2. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
3. “A Slow Fire Burning,” Paula Hawkins, Riverhead Books
4. “Poison for Breakfast,” Lemony Snicket, Liveright
5. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, Ballantine
6. “The Paper Palace,” Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books
7. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
8. “Billy Summers,” Stephen King, Scribner
9. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
10. “Velvet Was the Night,” Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
2. “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest,” Suzanne Simard, Knopf
3. “The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War,” Craig Whitlock, The Washington Post
4. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
5. “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” Michael Pollan, Penguin Press
6. “Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II,” Daniel James Brown, Viking
7. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
8. “The Comfort Book,” Matt Haig, Penguin Life
9. “The Reckoning: Our Nation’s Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal,” Mary L. Trump, St. Martin’s
10. “The Weekday Vegetarians: 100 Recipes and a Real-Life Plan for Eating Less Meat,” Jenny Rosenstrach, Clarkson Potter