The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
Updated: September 11, 2022 @ 12:14 am
Hardcover fiction
1. “Carrie Soto Is Back,” Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
2. “The Ink Black Heart,” Robert Galbraith, Mulholland Books
3. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
4. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
5. “Horse,” Geraldine Brooks, Viking
6. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
7. “Babel,” R. F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
8. “Afterlives,” Abdulrazak Gurnah, Riverhead Books
9. “Sea of Tranquility,” Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
10. “A Psalm for the Wild-Built,” Becky Chambers, Tordotcom
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery
2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
3. “Happy-Go-Lucky,” David Sedaris, Little, Brown
4. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown, Random House
5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
7. “Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure,” Rinker Buck, Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster
8. “Diary of a Misfit: A Memoir and a Mystery,” Casey Parks, Knopf
9. “BAKE: My Best Ever Recipes for the Classics,” Paul Hollywood, Bloomsbury Publishing
10. “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking,” Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), Simon & Schuster
