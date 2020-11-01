The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Searcher,” Tana French, Viking
2. “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman, Atria
3. “A Time for Mercy,” John Grisham, Doubleday
4. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
5. “The Once and Future Witches,” Alix E. Harrow, Redhook
6. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
7. “A Deadly Education,” Naomi Novik, Del Rey
8. “All the Devils Are Here,” Louise Penny, Minotaur
9. “The Evening and the Morning,” Ken Follett, Viking
10. “Transcendent Kingdom,” Yaa Gyasi, Knopf
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
2. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, the Dial Press
3. “Solutions and Other Problems,” Allie Brosh, Gallery Books
4. “Modern Comfort Food,” Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
5. “Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence,” Claire Saffitz, Clarkson Potter
6. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey, Crown
7. “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi, One World
8. “S---, Actually: The Definitive, 100% Objective Guide to Modern Cinema,” Lindy West, Hachette Books
9. “Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown,” John Lithgow, Chronicle Prism
10. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions