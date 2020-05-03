The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and IndieBound.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Glass Hotel,” Emily St.John Mandel, Knopf
2. “The Book of Longings,” Sue Monk Kidd, Viking
3. “Redhead by the Side of the Road,” Anne Tyler, Knopf
4. “The Night Watchman,” Louise Erdrich, Harper
5. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
6. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
7. “The Giver of Stars,” Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
8. “The Mirror & the Light,” Hilary Mantel, Holt
9. “If It Bleeds,” Stephen King, Scribner
10. “How Much of These Hills Is Gold,” C Pam Zhang, Riverhead Books
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
2. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown
3. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” David Allen Sibley, Knopf
4. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. “Hidden Valley Road,” Robert Kolker, Doubleday
6. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
7. “Flour Water Salt Yeast,” Ken Forkish, Ten Speed Press
8. “Why We Swim,” Bonnie Tsui, Algonquin Books
9. “Hell and Other Destinations,” Madeleine Albright, Harper
10. “Nothing Fancy,” Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter