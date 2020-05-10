Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and IndieBound.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Glass Hotel,” Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
2. “The Book of Longings,” Sue Monk Kidd, Viking
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
4. “If It Bleeds,” Stephen King, Scribner
5. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
6. “Camino Winds,” John Grisham, Doubleday
7. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
8. “The Night Watchman,” Louise Erdrich, Harper
9. “American Dirt,” Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
10. “Simon the Fiddler,” Paulette Jiles, Morrow
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
2. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown
3. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” David Allen Sibley, Knopf
4. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. “Flour Water Salt Yeast: The Fundamentals of Artisan Bread and Pizza,” Ken Forkish, Ten Speed Press
6. “One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder,” Brian Doyle, Little Brown
7. “Fierce, Free, and Full of Fire,” Jen Hatmaker, Thomas Nelson
8. “The Body,” Bill Bryson, Doubleday
9. “The Book of Delights,” Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
10. “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,” Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S