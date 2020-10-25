The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Searcher,” Tana French, Viking
2. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
3. “A Time for Mercy,” John Grisham, Doubleday
4. “The Once and Future Witches,” Alix E. Harrow, Redhook
5. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
6. “All the Devils Are Here,” Louise Penny, Minotaur
7. “A Deadly Education,” Naomi Novik, Del Rey
8. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
9. “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman, Atria
10. “Jack,” Marilynne Robinson, FSG
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
2. “Modern Comfort Food,” Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
3. “Solutions and Other Problems,” Allie Brosh, Gallery Books
4. “Ottolenghi Flavor: A Cookbook,” Yotam Ottolenghi, Ixta Belfrage, Ten Speed Press
5. “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi, One World
6. “Rage,” Bob Woodward, S&S
7. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
8. “Vesper Flights,” Helen MacDonald, Grove Press
9. “The 99% Invisible City,” Roman Mars, Kurt Kohlstedt, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
10. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown