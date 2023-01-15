The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
2. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
3. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
4. “Horse,” Geraldine Brooks, Viking
5. “Babel,” R. F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
6. “A World of Curiosities,” Louise Penny, Minotaur
7. “The Passenger,” Cormac McCarthy, Knopf
8. “A Psalm for the Wild-Built,” Becky Chambers, Tordotcom
9. “Galatea: A Short Story,” Madeline Miller, Ecco
10. “Stella Maris,” Cormac McCarthy, Knopf
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama, Crown
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
3. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery
4. “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us,” Ed Yong, Random House
5. “Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals,” Melissa Clark, Clarkson Potter
6. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
7. “Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files,” Deb Perelman, Knopf
8. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
9. “Inciting Joy: Essays,” Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
10. “The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture,” Gabor Maté, M.D., Daniel Maté, Avery
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.