The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and IndieBound
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Glass Hotel,” Emily St.John Mandel, Knopf
2. “The Night Watchman,” Louise Erdrich, Harper
3. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
4. “American Dirt,” Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
5. “The City We Became,” N.K. Jemisin, Orbit
6. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
7. “Writers & Lovers,” Lily King, Grove Press
8. “Circe,” Madeline Miller, Little Brown
9. “The Mirror & the Light,” Hilary Mantel, Holt
10. “Valentine,” Elizabeth Wetmore, Harper
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
2. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
4. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
5. “The Body,” Bill Bryson, Doubleday
6. “The Adventurer’s Son: A Memoir,” Roman Dial, William Morrow
7. “How to Be an Artist,” Jerry Saltz, Riverhead Books
8. “This Is Chance!: The Shaking of an All-American City, A Voice That Held It Together,” Jon Mooallem, Random House
9. “Dinner in French: My Recipes by Way of France,” Melissa Clark, Clarkson Potter
10. “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone,” Lori Gottlieb, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt