Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
2. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, Ballantine
3. “Billy Summers,” Stephen King, Scribner
4. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
5. “Malibu Rising,” Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
6. “Damnation Spring,” Ash Davidson, Scribner
7. “The Paper Palace,” Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books
8. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
9. “Velvet Was the Night,” Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
10. “The Maidens,” Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
2. “Finding the Mother Tree,” Suzanne Simard, Knopf
3. “Crying in H Mart,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. “The Reckoning: Our Nation’s Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal,” Mary L. Trump, St. Martin’s
5. “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” Michael Pollan, Penguin Press
6. “I Alone Can Fix It,” Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker, Penguin Press
7. “The Premonition,” Michael Lewis, Norton
8. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
9. “The Anthropocene Reviewed,” John Green, Dutton
10. “World Travel,” Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco