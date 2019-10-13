The Pacific Northwest Independent Bestseller List is provided by Book Sense and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association, for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and Book Sense (www.booksense.com).
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Testaments,” Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese
2. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
3. “The Water Dancer,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
5. “A Better Man,” Louise Penny, Minotaur
6. “Land of Wolves,” Craig Johnson, Viking
7. “Circe,” Madeline Miller, Little Brown
8. “The Institute,” Stephen King, Scribner
9. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
10. “Imaginary Friend,” Stephen Chbosky, Grand Central
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth,” Rachel Maddow, Crown
2. “Talking to Strangers,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
3. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
4. “How To,” Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
5. “Permanent Record,” Edward Snowden, Metropolitan Books
6. “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi, One World
7. “Year of the Monkey,” Patti Smith, Knopf
8. “She Said,” Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey, Penguin Press
9. “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience,” Hillary Rodham Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, S&S
10. “Three Women,” Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press/S&S