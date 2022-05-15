The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Sea of Tranquility,” Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
2. “Book of Night,” Holly Black, Tor
3. “When Women Were Dragons,” Kelly Barnhill, Doubleday
4. “Time Is a Mother,” Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
5. “The Candy House,” Jennifer Egan, Scribner
6. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
7. “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
8. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles, Viking
9. “The Diamond Eye,” Kate Quinn, Morrow
10. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown, Random House
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future,” Jonathan Martin, Alexander Burns, Simon & Schuster
5. “The Complete Maus: A Survivor’s Tale,” Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
6. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals,” Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
7. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery
8. “Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath,” Bill Browder, Simon & Schuster
9. “Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in México,” Rick Martínez, Clarkson Potter
10. “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques,” J. Kenji López-Alt, Norton