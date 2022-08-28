The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
2. “The Many Daughters of Afong Moy, “Jamie Ford, Atria
3. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
4. “The Last White Man,” Mohsin Hamid, Riverhead Books
5. “All Good People Here,” Ashley Flowers, Bantam
6. “A Psalm for the Wild-Built,” Becky Chambers, Tordotcom
7. “When Women Were Dragons,” Kelly Barnhill, Doubleday
8. “Prayer for the Crown-Shy,” Becky Chambers, Tordotcom
9. “Ordinary Monsters,” J.M. Miro, Flatiron Books
10. “Horse,” Geraldine Brooks, Viking
Hardcover nonfiction
1.”Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
2. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear, Avery
3. “Happy-Go-Lucky,” David Sedaris, Little, Brown
4. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown, Random House
5. “Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe,” David Maraniss, Simon & Schuster
6. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals,” Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
7. “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us,” Ed Yong, Random House
8. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
9. “Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure,” Rinker Buck, Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster
10. “The Magic of Mushrooms: Fungi in Folklore, Superstition and Traditional Medicine,” Sandra Lawrence, Welbeck Publishing
