The Pacific Northwest Independent Bestseller List is provided by Book Sense and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association, for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and Book Sense (www.booksense.com).
Hardcover fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
2. “The Nickel Boys,” Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
3. “City of Girls,” Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
4. “The New Girl,” Daniel Silva, Harper
5. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
6. “Deep River,” Karl Marlantes, Atlantic Monthly Press
7. “Fall; or, Dodge in Hell,” Neal Stephenson, Morrow
8. “Knife,” Jo Nesbo, Knopf
9. “Big Sky,” Kate Atkinson, Little Brown
10. “Circe,” Madeline Miller, Little Brown
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
2. “Three Women,” Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press/S&S
3. “Becoming,” Michelle Obama, Crown
4. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F---,” Mark Manson, Harper
5. The Moment of Lift, Melinda Gates, Flatiron Books
6. “Dare to Lead,” Brene Brown, Random House
7. “Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered,” Karen Kilgariff, Georgia Hardstark, Forge
8. “The Bastard Brigade,” Sam Kean, Little Brown
9. “The Pioneers,” David McCullough, S&S
10. “The Second Mountain,” David Brooks, Random House