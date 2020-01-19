Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. It is based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the PNBA and IndieBound
Hardcover fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
2. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
3. “Such a Fun Age,” Kiley Reid, Putnam
4. “The Water Dancer,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
5. “The Starless Sea,” Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday
6. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
7. “Turn Around Time,” David Guterson, Justin Gibbens (Illus.), Mountaineers Books
8. “The Giver of Stars,” Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
9. “Dear Edward,” Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
10. “Dead Astronauts,” Jeff VanderMeer, MCD
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
2. “A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith,” Timothy Egan, Viking
3. “One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder,” Brian Doyle, Little Brown
4. “Talking to Strangers,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
5. “The Body,” Bill Bryson, Doubleday
6. “The Little Winter Book of Gnomes,” Kirsten Sevig, Countryman Press
7. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
8. “The Yellow House,” Sarah M. Broom, Grove Press
9. “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,” Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S
10. “The Hidden Life of Trees,” Peter Wohlleben, Greystone Books