The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Sentence,” Louise Erdrich, Harper
2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Anthony Doerr, Scribner
3. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles, Viking
4. “Termination Shock,” Neal Stephenson, Morrow
5. “State of Terror,” Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press
6. “Bewilderment,” Richard Powers, Norton
7. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat,” Mitch Albom, Harper
8. “Harlem Shuffle,” Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
9. “Silverview,” John le Carré, Viking
10. “Oh William!” Elizabeth Strout, Random House
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
3. “The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity,” David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
4. “Get Untamed: The Journal (How to Quit Pleasing and Start Living),” Glennon Doyle, Clarkson Potter
5. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
6. “Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II,” Daniel James Brown, Viking
7. “Taste: My Life Through Food,” Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
8. “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show,” Jonathan Karl, Dutton
9. “A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020),” David Sedaris, Little, Brown
10. “Northwest Know-How: Trees,” Karen Gaudette Brewer, Emily Poole (Illus.), Sasquatch Books