The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from Indie-Bound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “A Prayer for the Crown-Shy,” Becky Chambers, Tordotcom
2. “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
3. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
4. “Horse,” Geraldine Brooks, Viking
5. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
6. “The It Girl,” Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scout Press
7. “Sea of Tranquility,” Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
8. “Lapvona,” Ottessa Moshfegh, Penguin Press
9. “When Women Were Dragons,” Kelly Barnhill, Doubleday
10. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman,” Daniel Silva, Harper
Hardcover nonfiction
1.”Happy-Go-Lucky,” David Sedaris, Little, Brown
2. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown, Random House
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us,” Ed Yong, Random House
5. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
7. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals,” Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
8. “Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World: Essay,” Barry Lopez, Random House
9. “Big Panda and Tiny Dragon,” James Norbury, Mandala Publishing
10. “The Dawn of Every-thing: A New History of Humanity,” David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
