The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
3. “The Guest List,” Lucy Foley, Morrow
4. “Mexican Gothic,” Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
5. “Such a Fun Age,” Kiley Reid, Putnam
6. “Harrow the Ninth,” Tamsyn Muir, Tor.com
7. “Hamnet,” Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
8. “The Order,” Daniel Silva, Harper
9. “American Dirt,” Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
10. “Axiom’s End,” Lindsay Ellis, St. Martin’s
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
2. “How to Be an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi, One World
3. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
4. “Too Much and Never Enough,” Mary L. Trump, Ph.D.
5. “Me and White Supremacy,” Layla Saad, Sourcebooks
6. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown
7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
8. “Breath,” James Nestor, Riverhead Books
9. “The Room Where It Happened,” John Bolton, S&S
10. “Between the World and Me,” Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World