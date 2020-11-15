The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Cold Millions,” Jess Walter, Harper
2. “The Searcher,” Tana French, Viking
3. “Anxious People,” Fredrik Backman, Atria
4. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
5. “A Time for Mercy,” John Grisham, Doubleday
6. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue,” V.E. Schwab, Tor
7. “All the Devils Are Here,” Louise Penny, Minotaur
8. “A Deadly Education,” Naomi Novik, Del Rey
9. “The Sentinel,” Lee Child, Andrew Child, Delacorte Press
10. “Squeeze Me,” Carl Hiaasen, Knopf
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
2. “The Best of Me,” David Sedaris, Little, Brown
3. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
4. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey, Crown
5. “Our Time Is Now,” Stacey Abrams, Holt
6. “Solutions and Other Problems,” Allie Brosh, Gallery Books
7. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” David Allen Sibley, Knopf
8. “The Splendid and the Vile,” Erik Larson, Crown
9. “Obama: An Intimate Portrait,” Pete Souza, Little Brown
10. “Modern Comfort Food,” Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter