The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Anthony Doerr, Scribner
3. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles, Viking
4. “Under the Whispering Door,” TJ Klune, Tor
5. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
6. “The Sentence,” Louise Erdrich, Harper
7. “Crossroads,” Jonathan Franzen, FSG
8. “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” Sally Rooney, FSG
9. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
10. “Wish You Were Here,” Jodi Picoult, Ballantine
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown, Random House
2. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. “These Precious Days: Essays,” Ann Patchett, Harper
5. “Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy,” Jamie Raskin, Harper
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
7. “The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times,” Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson, Celadon Books
8. “The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity,” David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
9. “Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II,” Daniel James Brown, Viking
10. “Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables,” Joshua McFadden, Artisan