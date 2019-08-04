The Pacific Northwest Independent Bestseller List is provided by Book Sense and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association, for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens, Putnam
2. “The Nickel Boys,” Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
3. “City of Girls,” Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
4. “Circe,” Madeline Miller, Little Brown
5. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
6. “Normal People,” Sally Rooney, Hogarth
7. “The New Girl,” Daniel Silva, Harper
8. “Deep River,” Karl Marlantes, Atlantic Monthly Press
9. “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Random House
10. “Exhalation,” Ted Chiang, Knopf
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Educated,” Tara Westover, Random House
2. “The Pioneers,” David McCullough, S&S
3. “Becoming,” Michelle Obama, Crown
4. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F---,” Mark Manson, Harper
5. “The Second Mountain,” David Brooks, Random House
6. “Three Women,” Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press/S&S
7. “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry,” Neil deGrasse Tyson, Norton
8. “The Moment of Lift,” Melinda Gates, Flatiron Books
9. “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,” Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.)
10. “Everything Is F---ed,” Mark Manson, Harper