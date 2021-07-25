The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday.
Hardcover fiction
1. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking
2. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, Ballantine
3. “Malibu Rising,” Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
4. “The Cellist,” Daniel Silva, Harper
5. “A Psalm for the Wild-Built,” Becky Chambers, Tordotcom
6. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
7. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
8. “The Hill We Climb,” Amanda Gorman, Viking
9. “The Final Girl Support Group,” Grady Hendrix, Berkley
10. “While Justice Sleeps,” Stacey Abrams, Doubleday
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” Michael Pollan, Penguin Press
2. “Finding the Mother Tree,” Suzanne Simard, Knopf
3. “World Travel,” Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
4. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. “Crying in H Mart,” Michelle Zauner, Knopf
6. “The Bomber Mafia,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown
7. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
8. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
9. “How the Word Is Passed,” Clint Smith, Little, Brown
10. “The Anthropocene Reviewed,” John Green, Dutton